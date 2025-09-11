Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan HC stays cheating case filed against Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone

Rajasthan HC stays cheating case filed against Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who are Hyundai India's brand ambassadors, were dragged into the criminal complaint after the owner allegedly witnessed technical issues in the car

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan

The four petitioners argued that their implication in the case is arbitrary and malicious, adding that the criminal complaint does not mention any cognisable offence committed by them | Photo: Hyundai India X

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday stayed the investigation against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in connection with an alleged cheating case, Bar and Bench reported.
 
Khan and Padukone, who are Hyundai India's brand ambassadors, were dragged into a criminal complaint by a consumer dissatisfied with the product of the company.

What is the case against SRK, Deepika Padukone

 
The case originates from a complaint by a resident of Bharatpur, who bought a Hyundai Alcazar car in 2022, and after driving it for three years and nearly 67,000 kilometers, the owner allegedly faced recurring technical manufacturing issues.
 
 
The car owner allegedly drove the car for nearly 67,000 kilometers, after which he started experiencing problems with the car. Dissatisfied with the company's response to requests for a replacement or refund, he lodged a criminal complaint, following which a magistrate's court ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), alleging offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy.  ALSO READ | Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai's photos, name, likeness

What the court said

 
The case was being heard by Justice Sudesh Bansal, who also added that the probe against Unsoo Kim and Tarun Garg, managing director and chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India, respectively, will also remain stayed.

Also Read

Aryan Khan's directorial debut ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

First look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' out

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025

SRK roped in as Zomato's new brand ambassador, appears in latest campaign

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh for Jawan, Vikrant Messy for 12th Fail wins National Film Award

Ed Sheeran Sapphire song

Ed Sheeran's new track 'Sapphire' stars SRK, Arijit in love letter to India

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025

Indian celebrities, film stars and designers shine at Met Gala 2025

 
The four petitioners argued that their implication in the case is arbitrary and malicious, adding that the criminal complaint does not mention any cognisable offence committed by them.
 
The four mentioned in the complaint have no connection with the sale of the vehicle currently in question and have no interference in the affairs of the company for repairing or manufacturing defects in the sold car, according to a court document.
 
The order further stated, "It has been argued that at the most, if the complainant has any grievance in respect of defects, whatsoever may be in his purchased car, he being a consumer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Malwa Auto Sales, could have availed the remedy under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, but instead, filed a criminal complaint and implicating the petitioners, who are highly reputed persons and public figure, being film stars, is nothing but a sheer misuse of the process of law and such a complaint ought not to have been sent by Judicial Magistrate for registration of FIR and investigation, hence, registration of FIR on the order of concerned Judicial Magistrate itself is wrong."
 
The court also issued notices to the police and the complainant and stayed the investigation. It further said that the parties can explore mediation to solve the dispute

More From This Section

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya

Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai's photos, name, likeness

SpiceJet

SpiceJet Kathmandu flight faces suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

LIVE news update: AAP's protest march against detention of Mehraj Malik foiled in Srinagar

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on setting timeline for governors' approval of bills

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Climate finance 'make-or-break issue', India needs $10 tn by 2070: Yadav

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Rajasthan High Court BS Web Reports Hyundai India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon