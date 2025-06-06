Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Ed Sheeran's new track 'Sapphire' stars SRK, Arijit in love letter to India

Ed Sheeran's new track 'Sapphire' stars SRK, Arijit in love letter to India

Ed Sheeran's latest single Sapphire is a soulful fusion of Western pop and Punjabi vibes, featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh, and shot entirely across India

Ed Sheeran Sapphire song

Ed Sheeran shared a post featuring both Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran has dropped the music video for his latest single ‘Sapphire’ — and it’s nothing short of a cinematic celebration of India. The track, which blends Western pop with Punjabi beats, is Sheeran’s ode to a country he has long admired. Making the song even more special are two names every Indian holds close to their heart: Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh.
 
Yes, you read that right. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shares screen with Ed, singing along joyfully in the video. And Arijit Singh, known for his soul-stirring voice, lends his magic to a short Punjabi verse that adds a rich layer of texture to the cross-cultural fusion.
 
 
Shot entirely in India, ‘Sapphire’ takes viewers on a visually stunning journey across the country. From the grand sets of ‘Baahubali’ to the bustling streets of Kolkata and Hyderabad, every frame captures the soul of India. The video opens with Ed Sheeran travelling on a local bus, hanging out with locals, breaking into spontaneous dance in a cozy cafe, and soaking in the serenity of the Hooghly river while standing on a barge in Kolkata. Filmed in a POV-style format, the camera stays fixed on Ed, making the audience feel like they’re right beside him on this journey.
 
Watch the video here: 
 

Also Read

PremiumEd Sheeran (left) and Diljit Dosanjh during their performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, in March this year

India attracts global artists as fans surge with rising disposable income

Ed Sheeran with Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran enjoys scooter ride with Arijit Singh in Bengal's Jiaganj

Ed Sheeran

WATCH: Bengaluru cop pulls the plug on Ed Sheeran's street performance

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

  The track is part of Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album ‘Play’, set to release on September 12. ‘Sapphire’ is the third single from the album, and perhaps the most culturally vibrant. Sheeran had teased the song earlier, revealing that Arijit Singh had helped him with the Punjabi lyrics. What he hadn’t confirmed back then was whether Arijit would actually sing on the track — and now, fans are overjoyed to hear his voice on the final version.
 
This isn’t the first time Sheeran has drawn inspiration from the East. His April release ‘Azizam’ was a tribute to Persian culture, recorded in part on the rooftops of Old Delhi.
 
Another single from ‘Play’, ‘Old Phone’, touched a more emotional chord. In a heartwarming gesture, Ed hosted a pop-up gig at a local pub for fans. Speaking about the experience, he shared, “I wanted fans to all come to this special first pop-up ‘Old Phone’ pub gig to all be there for the same reason and be emotionally connected. I wanted everyone in that room to have felt the same feelings of nostalgia, longing, joy and sadness I had felt from going through my old phone.” 
 

More From This Section

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Box Office prediction: Akshay eyes biggest opening of 2025

Shine Tom Chacko's father

Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in a car accident, actor critically injured

Thug Life X reviews

Thug Life X reviews: Mani Ratnam's gangster film divides the internet

TV actor Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot on June 4, 2025

TV actor Hina Khan marries her longtime love Rocky Jaiswal; who is he?

Metro In Dino trailer out

Metro In Dino trailer out: Anurag Basu weaves modern love and longing

Topics : Ed Sheeran Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Music BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon