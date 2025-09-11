Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SpiceJet Kathmandu flight faces suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport

SpiceJet Kathmandu flight faces suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport

The airline said the aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks and no abnormalities were found

Photo: Pexels

The flight SG041 was being operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet's Kathmandu-bound plane faced a suspected tailpipe fire at the Delhi airport on Thursday and returned to the bay.

The airline said the aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks and no abnormalities were found.

The flight SG041 was being operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Sources said the flight, which was scheduled to depart in the morning, was delayed by more than four hours.

"On September 11, 2025, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary safety measure," the airline said in a statement.

 

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet settles long-standing $24 million liability with Credit Suisse

Spicejet

SpiceJet posts ₹236.6 cr loss in Q1 due to maintenance issues, low demand

Spicejet

SpiceJet flies into red: Posts ₹238 cr loss in June quarter on low demand

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

Flight

DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

In broad terms, a tailpipe is the exhaust pipe of an engine.

The aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks, and no abnormalities were found. The aircraft has since been cleared for operations and will depart shortly, it added.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

A jet engine tailpipe fire, also referred to as an internal fire, occurs within the normal gas flow path of the engine. A tailpipe fire occurs on the ground, specifically during engine start or shutdown, according to information available on the website SKYbrary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

LIVE news update: AAP's protest march against detention of Mehraj Malik foiled in Srinagar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya

Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai's photos, name, likeness

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on setting timeline for governors' approval of bills

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Climate finance 'make-or-break issue', India needs $10 tn by 2070: Yadav

gavel law cases

Delhi HC flags rise in student suicides, refuses to intervene in UGC row

Topics : SpiceJet Kathmandu Indian airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon