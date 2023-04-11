close

Shinde-led Sena denies connection with plea staking claim on UBT's property

"All the movable and immovable assets of shiv sena along with the frontal organisations and aligning organisations be transferred to the new party president as per the order of ECI," it stated

Former Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with Maha CM Eknath Shinde.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday denied having any connection with the petition filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of all movable and immovable property belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde faction.

"The petition filed by one Dr Ashish Giri has not been filed on behalf of the party and the lawyer has no relation with the Shiv Sena," Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena State convenor and spokesperson said.

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to restrain the Uddhav Thackeray group from alienating movable or immovable assets of the Shiv Sena party and it should be transferred to the new party president.

The plea filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ashish Giri sought direction to restrain Thackeray group from transferring party funds.

"All the movable and immovable assets of shiv sena along with the frontal organisations and aligning organisations be transferred to the new party president as per the order of ECI," it stated.

The advocate said that the funds and assets were collected by all the workers and leaders of any political party and there is no personal gain or rights of any group, if the party divided in two or more groups.

"The original party name and its symbol is given to any group by the Election Commission of India, the funds, assets and moveable and immovable property should be kept with original party. Any leader of any political party can not keep its assets and moveable and immovable properties personally and cannot divert to any other accounts or names," the plea added.

Following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to allot the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, leaders from Uddhav Thackeray's camp fear that the former will now stake its claim to Shiv Sena Bhavan, local party offices, also known as shakhas, and the party funds, the petition stated.

There are various petitions pending before the apex court filed by both the rival factions Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:00 AM IST

