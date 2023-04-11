close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RS chairman should be impartial, not always praising govt: Cong on Dhankhar

Dhankhar said as India lays the foundation for the centenary of its independence in 2047, every attempt that seeks to attack the country's dignity should be blunted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jagdeep Dhankhar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday hit back at Jagdeep Dhankhar over his remarks that people should leave their "political spectacle" behind while embarking on a foreign visit, saying the Rajya Sabha chairman should be impartial and not always praise the government.

Speaking at a World Homeopathy Day function here, Dhankhar said as India lays the foundation for the centenary of its independence in 2047, every attempt that seeks to attack the country's dignity should be blunted.

He said people should leave their "political spectacle" behind while embarking on a foreign visit, in an apparent reference to a row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks made during a recent visit to the United Kingdom.

Responding to Vice President Dhankhar's tweet advising that people should leave their "political spectacle" behind while embarking on a foreign visit, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, "First you give this advice to those who started this practice in 2015. Then give a sermon (to others)."

"Second thing, Mr. Chairman should be impartial, and should not always praise the government," Ramesh said.

In his remarks on Monday, Dhankhar said, "Have you ever noticed a foreign dignitary or foreign national on a visit to this great democracy decrying or criticising his nation? The answer is an obvious no. Why cannot we take pride in our scientists, health warriors and compliment our innovation?"

"Whenever we travel out of the country, we should leave our political spectacle behind. This will be beneficial for the country as well as the individual," he added.

Also Read

Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue, says Jairam Ramesh

Laws passed in haste, court's comments not good, says Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Raya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar asks MPs to mask up amid spurt in Covid cases

Oppn leaders protest in Parl, demand discussion on India-China faceoff

Ex-PMs, senior MPs to get preference to express views on issues in RS: VP

Over 2K incidents of violence against Oppn in 40 days in Tripura: CPI-M

Sitharaman gives detailed rebuttal of negative perception of India in West

No Shiv Sena worker involved in Babri Masjid demolition: Maha BJP minister

Cong says Pilot's fast against graft amounts to 'anti-party' activity

Two B1 heavy bomber jets of US to join exercise in India for first time

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar | Rajya Sabha | Congress | Politics

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 12:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon