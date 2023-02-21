JUST IN
I-T depatment searches packaging major Uflex premises across country
Business Standard

After EC's symbol ruling, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction gets Parliament office

'Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party'

Topics
Election Commission | Shiv Sena | Maharashtra government

ANI  Politics 

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Within days of being allotted the 'shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission (EC), the ruling faction of the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has now been assigned an office for the party in Parliament.

In a response to a letter by the Parliamentary party leader, Rahul Shewale, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, confirmed the same.

"Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party," he said.

The EC, last Friday, awarded the fiercely-contested 'Shiv Sena' name and symbol to the Shinde faction, triggering howls of protest in the rival camp.

Former CM Uddhav Thackray, who leads the rival camp, accused the EC of working at the behest of the BJP at the Centre and moved the Supreme Court challenging the poll panel's ruling.

Shinde triggered a split down the Sena's middle last year, as he broke away with a band of loyalists -- sitting MLAs, MPs and leaders -- to form a rebel front.

The rebellion eventually led to the collapse of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:27 IST

