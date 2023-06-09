close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SIT files charge sheet in TSPSC leak case, culprits collected Rs 1.63 cr

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police probing the leak of question papers of the State Public Service Commission on Friday filed a charge sheet in the case

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police probing the leak of question papers of the State Public Service Commission on Friday filed a charge sheet in the case.

A press release from the city police said as of now 49 accused individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person, currently residing in New Zealand, is still at large.

The total money transacted in the buying and selling of various TSPSC question papers is Rs 1.63 crore, it said.

"All the material evidences seized during the arrest of the accused persons were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Ramanthapur, and experts opinion obtained. Legal opinion is obtained and the preliminary charge sheet has been filed today in the Hon'ble jurisdictional Court," the release said. The TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

Amid massive protests by the Congress, BJP and other opposition parties and students groups over the leakage of a question paper of a recruitment test, the TSPSC had earlier cancelled the Group-I Preliminary Examination and other recruitment tests.

The Enforcement Directorate too had registered an 'Enforcement Case Information Report' (ECIR) in connection with the case.

Also Read

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

Rs 6,000 aid for farmers by Maharashtra govt insufficient: Telangana CM

Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM

BJP promises to fill 200,000 govt job vacancies in Telangana if elected

Amit Shah's Karnataka visit significant for Assembly polls: CM Bommai

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana: CM Mann

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi HC to hear Anubrata's bail plea on July 4

NHDC to construct 525 MW pumped storage power project in Khandwa, MP

400k diarrhoeal deaths can be averted if Jal Jeevan mission meet target

Delhi Police takes wrestler Sangeeta to WFI chief's official residence

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Question paper leak Competitive exam Telangana Police

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cong's 'prism' of looking at history limited to Nehru-Gandhi family: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
2 min read

NCP stages agitation against BJP for comparing Pawar with Aurangzeb

Sharad Pawar
2 min read

NHDC to construct 525 MW pumped storage power project in Khandwa, MP

power exchanges, electricity, energy
2 min read

Most Popular

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years

Manushi Chhillar
3 min read

Railways reports Rs 14,642 cr in earnings from freight loads in May 2023

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon