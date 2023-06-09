close

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi HC to hear Anubrata's bail plea on July 4

Delhi High Court Friday listed for July 4 TMC strongman Mondal's plea challenging the trial court's order denying him default bail in the case registered by the ED related to multi-cr cattle smuggling

IANS New Delhi
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Friday listed for July 4 Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal's plea challenging the trial court's order denying him default bail in the case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) related to multi-crore cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

Mondal had moved the high court on January 31 challenging Rouse Avenue Court's order dated January 24 denying him bail, finding no reason to give it to him.

The ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana had said that Mondal's bail application was without any merit.

During the hearing on Friday, a bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh listed the matter for hearing on July 4.

Advocate Mudit Jain appearing for Mondal contended that a default bail plea was filed on January 30 and on April 24 an early hearing application was filed, it was then listed on June 1, thereafter June 9 date was given.

"ASG Raju in the early application had agreed to list the plea as per convenience of the court. The early hearing plea was filed as the matter was listed for hearing on July 27...this is a default bail application pending since January 30," he said.

The ED had arrested Mondal based on an FIR registered by the CBI in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the Border Security Force.

On August 11 last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Anubrata Mondal, a close aide to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

--IANS

spr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Illegal cattle smuggling Delhi High Court TMC

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

