Monday, April 14, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Situation peaceful, under control in violence-hit Murshidabad, say police

Situation peaceful, under control in violence-hit Murshidabad, say police

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the violence-hit pockets where the roads wore a deserted look and shops downed their shutters

Murshidabad violence, Kolkata police, BSF

BSF personnel accompanied by state armed police and RAF conducted route marches along the national highway and nearby alleys and bylanes | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The situation in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur was peaceful and under control on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the violence-hit pockets where the roads wore a deserted look and shops downed their shutters.

The internet remains suspended in the affected areas while security forces are conducting checks on vehicles along the main roads.

Three people have died and several others injured in the violence which raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon but there was no report of any fresh incident from anywhere in the district.

 

A total of 180 people have been arrested in connection with the violence following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act till Saturday afternoon, he said.

Also Read

Yusuf Pathan

BJP slams TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's 'sipping tea' post amid Murshidabad unrest

Bengal BSF security

Murshidabad Waqf protests: 150 held over violence, central forces deployed

arrest

12 more held in violence over Waqf Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Police

Waqf Protest, Protest

Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad

Nagpur violence

3 killed in Waqf-related violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district

"The situation in and around these disturbed areas is peaceful and under control. There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the district of Murshidabad. Police deployment is there and we will not allow any form of nuisance to disturb peace," the police officer told PTI.

BSF personnel accompanied by state armed police and RAF conducted route marches along the national highway and nearby alleys and bylanes.

The streets and alleys, however, wore deserted looks as marketplaces, and shops remained shut with people choosing to stay indoors.

At least 18 police personnel were injured in the clashes and were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, he said.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces and shops, and police kiosks burnt down during the rampage.

Hundreds of people affected by communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have crossed the Bhagirathi River and taken shelter in adjoining Malda, officials said.

The local administration has arranged for accommodation and food for the fleeing riot-hit families and sheltered them in schools, while deploying volunteers at the river bank to assist those arriving in boats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

LIVE news updates: 34 killed, 117 injured after Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Cooperatives can run petrol pumps, medical stores in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

Gujarat coast drug bust

₹1,800 crore worth of drugs dumped at sea off Gujarat coast seized

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Delhi to see clear skies, rising temperature today; heatwave from April 16

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi detained in Belgium; India initiates extradition process

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal bengal Waqf Board Hindu-Muslim riots

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVELSG vs CSK Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportCompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon