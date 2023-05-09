close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Smoother global trade: India to pitch an alternative to Swift at G20 meet

SWIFT allows global financial institutions to communicate with each other using a messaging network that is quick, accurate, and secure

BS Web Team New Delhi
SWIFT discloses cyber thefts, pressures banks on security

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will table an international banking transaction system similar to Swift at the G20 meet, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. This is expected to support paperless transactions for cross-border trade.
A government official told the newspaper that a system like this can add great value to global trade while also providing insights about the transactions to all stakeholders. The system will be based on an electronic bill of lading (a digital version of the traditional paper documents).

This will allow an easy flow of data and information across systems and applications being used in various countries. The official said that the Swift system facilitates communication for cross-border financial systems, and we need a similar mechanism to smoothen global trade.
The Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (Swift) allows global financial institutions to communicate with each other using a messaging network that is quick, accurate, and secure. It is used to conduct cross-border financial transactions.

The whole endeavour is a push towards paperless cross-border transactions, which will be a big step in supporting global trade. It would ensure that shipping companies, the insurance sector, and banking entities have a single common interface. The government official quoted by ET said that the effort is to develop a template that is easy to adopt for any country.
When operational, the system is expected to significantly reduce transactional costs, which can act as a multiplier for global trade.

Also Read

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Sebi proposes measures to curb mis-selling in alternate investment funds

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Latest LIVE: 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 26 to distribute appointment letters: Sarma

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

Foundation laid for 400ft Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Hyderabad

Odisha Guv seeks report from govt on power disruption at Prez event

Topics : G20 meeting G20 summit Swift Global Trade BS Web Reports HDFC Bank

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US Prez Biden calls for 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers

US President Joe Biden
2 min read

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures: US Fed report

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
2 min read

Russia enacts major security clampdown before WWII tributes; bans jet skis

Russian President Vladimir Putin
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon