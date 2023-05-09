close

Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 26 to distribute appointment letters: Sarma

He further said that the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of a National Forensic Science University on May 26

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on May 26.

Addressing a press conference held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Earlier his (Union Home Minister) schedule was May 11, but due to the situation in Manipur, the Union Home Minister has postponed his scheduled Assam visit till May 26."

"The distribution of appointment letters among the successful candidates will happen that day. However, they will join their jobs on June 1 as planned. We will try to distribute appointment letters of around 45,000 posts of the state government on May 26," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on Monday declared the recruitment results of 5,730 posts out of which 5,421 candidates were selected.

Out of 5,730 posts, there are 1,407 posts in Assam Police, 412 posts in DGCD & CGHG, 556 posts in APRO, 43 posts in F & ES, 303 posts in Prison Department, 222 posts in Excise and 2,787 posts in Forest Department.

Out of these 1,279 candidates have been selected for Assam Police, 307 candidates selected in DGCD and CGHG, 553 candidates selected in APRO, 39 candidates selected in F & ES, 301 candidates selected in Prison department, 222 candidates selected in Excise department and 2,720 candidates selected in Forest department.

He further said that the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of a National Forensic Science University on May 26.

"The university campus will be built near AIIMS, Changsari," the Assam Chief Minister said.

"On May 10, the Madhabdev Kalakshetra will be inaugurated at Bihpuria. On May 9, the state government will sign an MoU of industrial development projects worth around Rs 8,000 crore. We will try to complete the construction works of the project at Batadrava this year," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that he will watch the movie 'The Kerala Story' along with his cabinet colleagues on May 11.

Talking about the violence in Manipur, the Assam Chief Minister said, "All students of Assam who are stranded in Manipur have been evacuated."

"Around 2000 families from Manipur have taken shelter in the Cachar district of Assam and we have made all arrangements for them. The district administration told me that, most of the people will return to their homes from tomorrow," the CM added.

Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 26 to distribute appointment letters: Sarma

