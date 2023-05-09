close

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

ANI Politics
Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government has decided to celebrate the second anniversary of the current state government from May 9-11.

Addressing a press conference held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday the Assam Chief Minister said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on May 26 to attend an event to distribute jobs appointment letters and lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University."

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on Monday declared the recruitment results of 5,730 posts out of which 5,421 candidates were selected.

Out of 5,730 posts, there are 1,407 posts in Assam Police, 412 posts in DGCD & CGHG, 556 posts in APRO, 43 posts in F & ES, 303 posts in Prison Department, 222 posts in Excise and 2,787 posts in Forest Department.

Out of these 1,279 candidates have been selected for Assam Police, 307 candidates selected in DGCD and CGHG, 553 candidates selected in APRO, 39 candidates selected in F & ES, 301 candidates selected in Prison department, 222 candidates selected in Excise department and 2,720 candidates selected in Forest department.

Announcing the results, Assam DGP GP Singh said in a press conference held at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati that out of 5,730 posts, 5,421 candidates have been selected.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has received 23,78,326 applications for these posts.

Earlier, the State Level Recruitment Commission on May 3 and May 4 declared the recruitment results of 11,324 Class-III posts and 14,281 Class-IV posts of the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam BJP Politics

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

