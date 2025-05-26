Monday, May 26, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sourav Ganguly's brother, sister-in-law rescued after boat capsizes in Puri

Sourav Ganguly's brother, sister-in-law rescued after boat capsizes in Puri

The incident occurred near the lighthouse opposite Hotel Sonar Bangla at Puri beach, highlighting concerns over safety and operator oversight

A holiday at Puri beach in Odisha turned into a nightmare for cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s brother, Snehasish Ganguly, and his wife, Arpita, when their speedboat capsized in the sea on Sunday, May 25.

According to Arpita, Snehasish Ganguly's wife, the boat capsized because the sea was already rough and the boat was carrying fewer people than its capacity. (Photo: Instagram/@cabcricket))

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A holiday at Puri beach in Odisha turned into a nightmare for cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s brother, Snehasish Ganguly, and his wife, Arpita, when their speedboat capsized in the sea on Sunday, May 25.
 
The incident occurred opposite a hotel near the lighthouse, OTV reported.
 
According to Arpita, the boat capsized because the sea was already rough and the boat was carrying fewer people than its capacity.
 
“The sea was already very rough. There was a capacity of 10 people on the boat, but due to the greed for money, they allowed only three to four people on board. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day. We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine,” she said, as quoted by NDTV.
 
 
Arpita added that once they were in the water, a huge wave overturned the boat.

Also Read

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly leaves 'Dadagiri', joins Star Jalsha with ₹125 crore deal

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Ganguly re-appointed as chairperson of ICC men's cricket committee

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly's car meets with road accident, ex-cricketer escapes unhurt

Modi, Narendra Modi

End is near for those daring to wipe off sindoor of our sisters: PM Modi

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Summer vacations 2025: Check complete state-wise school reopening dates

 
“If the lifeguards had not come, we would not have been saved. I’m still in trauma… never faced something like this. If there were more people on the boat, maybe it would not have flipped,” she said.
 
Arpita also called for stricter oversight of operators running such boats and a ban on water sports at Puri beach.
 
“Puri beach is extremely rough,” she said. “Once I return to Kolkata, I plan to write to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister, urging them to put an end to these water-based activities.”
 

Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha

 
Heavy rain showers are expected in the state because a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal. However, no cyclone forecast has been made yet.
 
“A low pressure is likely to form around May 27. This will bring heavy rains to the state. But, there is no need to panic as the IMD has not made any forecast regarding a cyclone,” said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, as quoted by PTI.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi flags off 1st electric locomotive manufactured in Dahod

Modi, Narendra Modi

Country has progressed in every sector, says PM Modi in Gujarat's Dahod

covid, corona, coronavirus

India crosses 1,000 active Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops with 430 infections

mumbai rains, mumbai rain news, weather mumbai, mumbai news

Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to a standstill; train & flight operations hit

Kolkata Teacher's protest

Protesting teachers to hold meeting today with Bengal edu dept official

Topics : Sourav Ganguly Odisha Boat BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon