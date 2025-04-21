Monday, April 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Sourav Ganguly leaves 'Dadagiri', joins Star Jalsha with ₹125 crore deal

Sourav Ganguly leaves 'Dadagiri', joins Star Jalsha with ₹125 crore deal

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly quit TV show 'Dadagiri' after successful run, signs ₹125 crore deal with Star Jalsha to host Bigg Boss Bangla and a new quiz show from July 2026

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly will host the much-awaited Bigg Boss Bangla along with a brand-new quiz show (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricketing legend and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has officially announced his departure as the host of Zee Bangla’s quiz show Dadagiri, reported News18 Bangla.
 
After hosting Dadagiri for several successful seasons and becoming a household name on Bengali television, Ganguly is ready for a new innings. He is now set to join Star Jalsha in a historic move that includes a four-year deal reportedly worth ₹125 crore. As part of this major collaboration, he will host the much-awaited Bigg Boss Bangla along with a brand-new quiz show, both set to premiere in July 2026.
 
Production for both shows is scheduled to begin in early July 2025, with promises of high-quality entertainment and grand production value. Among the two, Bigg Boss Bangla is expected to be the flagship show, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
 
Expressing his excitement about this new phase, Sourav Ganguly told News18 Bangla, “I am very happy to be associated with Star Jalsha. We are starting a new chapter together, focusing on storytelling through innovative non-fiction programmes.”
 
He added, “I have always believed in the power of connecting with people beyond cricket. This collaboration will allow me to achieve that by presenting new formats and real-life stories that will inspire and entertain," he was quoted as saying by News18 Bangla.
 

More From This Section

Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in LA home

Twilight star Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer at LA home on Easter

For Don 3, Farhan Khan and Ranveer Singh are currently collaborating

Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar had disagreements over Don 2, here's why

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh

Kesari Chapter 2 advance bookings: Akshay Kumar's film sells 4k tickets

Sunny Deol's ‘Jaat'

Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film struggles to reach 50 cr

HBO sets new cast for upcoming Harry Potter TV series

HBO reveals first Harry Potter TV cast; backlash over Snape, Ron Weasley

Topics : Big Boss Sourav Ganguly BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon