Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Specially abled people exempted from payment of motor vehicles tax in WB

Divyangjan ownership type motor vehicles will be exempted from payment of motor vehicle tax in West Bengal, a state transport department notification said

taxes, tax, taxing, audit

All motor vehicles registering authorities in the state have been directed to act accordingly, the notification dated August 29 said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Divyangjan ownership type motor vehicles will be exempted from payment of motor vehicle tax in West Bengal, a state transport department notification said.
All motor vehicles registering authorities in the state have been directed to act accordingly, the notification dated August 29 said.
The notification issued by transport secretary Saumitra Mohan said motor vehicles registered under the ownership type Divyangjan are exempted from payment of the tax under the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Act till the date a Divyang person is its registered owner.
It also said that applications are being received from persons with benchmark disabilities for recording the ownership type as 'Divyangjan' in registration certificates of motor vehicles owned by them to avail various exemptions granted by the government.
The notification said the central ministry of heavy industries has facilitated motor vehicles of persons with minimum 40 per cent orthopaedic physical disability to be considered as Divyangjan as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018.
It said the union ministry of road transport and highways in its advisory dated February 3, 2023 had advised state governments to extend various benefits to vehicles owned by persons with benchmark disabilities.

Also Read

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

New secretaries appointed to parliamentary affairs, IT, telecom ministries

NCERT granted deemed university status: Education Minister Pradhan

'One nation, one election needs five amendments but will yield savings'

One nation, one election: Amendment no issue, states' nod needed, says Nath

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal tax

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon