New secretaries appointed to parliamentary affairs, IT, telecom ministries

The government has rejigged and approved the appointment of several officers for the post of secretary in several departments and ministries, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has okayed the appointment of Umang Narula as secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Narula will replace Gudey Srinivas, who will move to take the role of secretary at the National Commission for Scheduled Castes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.



The Centre has also appointed Vumlunmang Vualnam as the secretary of the civil aviation ministry. Vualnam worked as an additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. He will replace Rajiv Bansal upon superannuation on August 31.



Neeraj Mittal has been appointed as the secretary in the Department of Telecommunications. He is currently the principal secretary of the information technology department in Tamil Nadu and will replace K Rajaraman, who has been appointed as the chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in Gujarat.



The government also okayed the appointment of S Krishnan as secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The 1989 –batch IAS from the Tamil Nadu cadre will replace Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who retired on August 31.



Former mines secretary Vivek Bhardwaj has been appointed as an officer on special duty at the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

V L Kantha Rao, an additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications, will now take up the role of secretary at the Ministry of Mines. Former mines secretary Vivek Bhardwaj has been appointed as an officer on special duty at the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.



Ashish Upadhyay, a special secretary and financial advisor to the Ministry of Power, has been appointed as the secretary of the National Commission for Backward Classes.



Shashi Ranjan Kumar was appointed secretary in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), while Sanjay Rastogi was named additional secretary and financial advisor in The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Katikithala Srinivas has been appointed secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.