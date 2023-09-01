Confirmation

NCERT granted deemed university status: Education Minister Pradhan

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.
The minister made the announcement during his address at the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT.
As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

