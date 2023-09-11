Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

SRK's action-thriller 'Jawan' collects Rs 520.79 crore in first weekend

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has earned Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan, SRK

Shah Rukh Khan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has earned Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday.
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind "Jawan", shared the worldwide gross box office figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Rewriting history at the box office Rs 520.79 crore as gross worldwide box office collection. Highest weekend collection ever," the post read.
At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.
The film raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three and made Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day.

Also Read

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime from March 22: Check all details here

SRK, Hrithik win big at Nickelodeon Kids Choice; event garners 1.7 mn votes

SRK's son Aryan gets trolled over fashion line, jacket costs Rs 2 lakh

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

From laddus, cookies to chaklis, G20 guests get a taste of Bastar's millet

Over 100 toilets constructed for transgenders in Delhi, govt tells HC

New supply of retail space in shopping malls to rise 43% by 2027: JLL India

Row over of Ashneer Grover's remarks on Indore's rank in cleanliness survey

Ladakh border residents demand development of tourist spots, internet

"Jawan", a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi film is the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India.
" 'Jawan' fastest to hit Rs 250 crore... overtakes 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2', 'KGF 2 (Hindi), 'Baahubali 2 (Hindi)," he posted on X.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon