SRK's action-thriller 'Jawan' collects Rs 520.79 crore in first weekend

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has earned Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind "Jawan", shared the worldwide gross box office figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Rewriting history at the box office Rs 520.79 crore as gross worldwide box office collection. Highest weekend collection ever," the post read.

At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.

The film raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three and made Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day.

"Jawan", a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi film is the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India.

" 'Jawan' fastest to hit Rs 250 crore... overtakes 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2', 'KGF 2 (Hindi), 'Baahubali 2 (Hindi)," he posted on X.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.