Salman Khan made a guest appearance in Pathaan this year. It is quite obvious that Shah Rukh will return the favour by featuring in a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3, with both films belonging to the YRF Spy Universe. Presently, it has been revealed that the Tiger 3 teaser will be joined with Shah Rukh's Jawan, which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7.Tiger 3 is bringing back the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif magic to the big screen after the dua delivered two hit instalments, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Maneesh Sharma is directing the movie, which is the current year's much-anticipated Diwali release, on November 10.#SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 promotional road map.15 August - Character teaser7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser [Attached with #Jawan]28 September - Trailer 16 October - Song 116 October - Song 225 October - Trailer 22 November - #ShahRukhKhan poster7 to 9 November - Promo… pic.twitter.com/jGjQGhM2O2— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 23, 2023 Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser: OverviewFilm trade tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared Tiger 3's tentative promotional plan Sunday night. The tweet read: “15 August - Character teaser. 7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser [Attached with #Jawan]. 28 September - Trailer 1. 6 October - Song 1. 16 October - Song 2. 25 October - Trailer 2. 2 November -#ShahRukhKhan poster. 7 to 9 November - Promo. 10 November - Grand WW release. Above is a tentative plan.”According to Manobala, the character teaser highlighting Salman's look from Tiger 3 must come on the event of Independence Day on August 15. It should then be followed by the Tiger 3 teaser on September 7 and the trailer on September 28. He additionally predicts the release of Shah Rukh's poster from Tiger 3 on the event of his 58th birthday celebration on November 2.Tiger 3 will return with the arrival of Salman as a RAW agent Avinash Singh "Tiger" Rathore, and Katrina Kaif as his wife, Zoya Humaimi-Rathore who is an ex-ISI agent. It is supposed to be the most costly film for Yash Raj Movies at a budget of almost ₹300 crore.Not just Shah Rukh will show up as Pathaan in Tiger 3 but also Ashutosh Rana will return as Colonel Sunil Luthra. Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa and Riddhi Dogra are additionally among the star cast.