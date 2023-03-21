Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime from March 22: Check all details here

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan will be available to watch on from March 22. The film on Prime might also feature some of the scenes that were deleted from the theatrical version. This might include a scene of Pathaan's origin. The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films, has become the most successful Hindi movie of all time.

When will Pathaan be available on

The movie Pathaan will be available for streaming on on March 22. This was informed by Amazon Prime, through its Twitter handle @PrimeVideoIN. It tweeted, "We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming!"





Which languages will Pathaan be available in?

On Amazon Prime, Pathaan will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

When was Pathaan released?

The movie was released on January 25. So, the digital version of the film will be available merely 56 days after its release.

Who are the actors in Pathaan?

The movie has Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and in key roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. makes a cameo appearance in it

What is the box office collection of Pathaan so far?

In India, the movie has till now earned a net of Rs 541 crore, according to estimates by Hungama. The gross collections in India are Rs 651 crore. Outside India, the movie has collected close to Rs 395 crore. In total, Pathaan has earned Rs 1,046 crore (gross).

In which other countries was Pathaan released?

Apart from India, Pathaan was released in several other countries like the US, Canada, UAE, Egypt, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

What is the Pathaan storyline?

Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian spy, is the titular character who takes on Jim (John Abraham), the leader of Outfit X, a terrorist group that has plans to attack India.