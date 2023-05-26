close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Storing hydrogen in coal may help power clean energy economy: Research

Coal may provide a potential new way to store hydrogen gas, much like batteries store energy for future use, addressing a major hurdle in developing a clean energy supply chain, according to a study

Press Trust of India New Delhi
green hydrogen

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coal may provide a potential new way to store hydrogen gas, much like batteries store energy for future use, addressing a major hurdle in developing a clean energy supply chain, according to a study.

Hydrogen is a clean burning fuel and shows promise for use in the most energy intensive sectors of the economytransportation, electricity generation and manufacturing, the researchers said.

However, much work remains to build a hydrogen infrastructure and make it an affordable and reliable energy source, they said. This includes developing a way to store hydrogen, which is currently expensive and inefficient.

"We found that coal can be this geological hydrogen battery," said Shimin Liu, associate professor of energy and mineral engineering at Penn State, US.

"You could inject and store the hydrogen energy and have it there when you need to use it," Liu said.

Geologic formations are an intriguing option, the scientists said, because they can store large amounts of hydrogen to meet the peaks and valleys as energy demand changes daily or seasonally.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

Progress in reducing plastic pollution painfully slow: Scientists

Quantum jump in space sector in last 9 years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Navy, ISRO release Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan INS Garuda in Kochi

"Coal is well-studied, and we have been commercially producing gas from coal for almost a half century. We understand it. We have the infrastructure. I think coal would be the logical place to do geological hydrogen storage," Liu said.

The study, published in the journal Applied Energy, analysed eight types of coals from coalfields across the US to better understand their sorption and diffusion potential, or how much hydrogen they can hold.

Sorption is a phenomenon of capture of a gas or a vapour (sorbate) by a substance in condensed state (solid or liquid) called sorbent.

All eight coals showed considerable sorption properties, with low-volatile bituminous coal from eastern Virgina and anthracite coal from eastern Pennsylvania performing the best in tests, the researchers said.

"I think it's highly possible that coal could be the very top selection for geological storage from a scientific perspective," said Liu.

"We find that coal outperforms other formations because it can hold more, it has existing infrastructure and is widely available," he added.

Depleted coalbed methane reservoirs may be the best candidates. These contain unconventional natural gas like methane and have become an important source of fossil fuel energy over the last several decades, the researchers said. The methane sticks to the surface of the coal, in a process called adsorption, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hydrogen clean energy

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

Bharti Airtel
6 min read

Manipur NEET-UG to be held between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8

RRB exam, RRB, Railway Recruitment Board
1 min read

Visit to India to attend SCO meet was 'productive': Pak's Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
3 min read

Climbers celebrate Mt Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

mount everest
4 min read

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon