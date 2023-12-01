Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Stubble burning down 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year

From 83,002 fires in 2020, the count in Punjab dropped to 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, and further to 36,663 in 2023

Photo: Bloomberg

Haryana witnessed three days in 2023 where farm fires exceeded 100 counts, down from 16 in 2020, 32 in 2021, and 15 in 2022 (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 07:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has declined by 27 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, as against last year, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday.
From 83,002 fires in 2020, the count in Punjab dropped to 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, and further to 36,663 in 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In comparison to 2022, there was a 27 per cent reduction in farm fires in 2023.
The reduction was even higher, standing at 49 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively, when compared to 2021 and 2020.
In 2020, the farm fire count in Haryana was 4,202 which increased to 6,987 in 2021, then reduced to 3,661 in 2022, and further decreased to 2,303 in 2023.
This marks a 37 per cent reduction in 2023 compared to 2022, with reductions of 67 per cent compared to 2021 and 45 per cent compared to 2020.
The ministry said four districts in Punjab saw over 50 per cent fewer fires in 2023 compared to 2022. Five districts showed improvements ranging from 27 per cent to 50 per cent.
Three districts in Haryana recorded more than 50 per cent fewer fires in 2023 than 2022. Five districts saw improvements of up to 37 per cent, while five others had increased fire counts in 2023.
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fires exceeded 2000 counts, down from 16 in 2020, 14 in 2021, and 10 in 2022.
Haryana witnessed three days in 2023 where farm fires exceeded 100 counts, down from 16 in 2020, 32 in 2021, and 15 in 2022.

Also Read

'Don't know how, but it must stop': SC pulls up Punjab over stubble burning

Haryana cabinet unveils policy to remove crop residue, curb stubble burning

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble burning; AAP hits back

As Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor', stubble-burning reported in Haryana

Haryana targets to reduce stubble burning by 50%: Dy Commmssioner Jind

Tourists to be allowed to visit Sikkim from Friday after Oct flash flood

Tunnel collapse: Video by trapped workers from inside Silkyara surfaces

US praises India setting up probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

US, India play down Sikh murder plot with wider Asia strategy at risk

5 die in Gujarat due to suspected contaminated ayurvedic syrup consumption

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stubble burning Punjab Haryana farmers

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 07:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon