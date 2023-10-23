close
As Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor', stubble-burning reported in Haryana

"We are forced to set fire to the straw as we have to sow the next crop, we are getting late in it, that is why we have to burn it," a farmer said

pollution, stubble burning

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
As the overall air quality index (AQI) declined to the 'very poor' category in the national capital on Sunday, visuals of stubble getting burned in a field in Haryana's Karnal has surfaced.
A total of 48 cases of stubble-burning has been reported in the state till date this season. The state's Agriculture Department has also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on farmers who were found burning the stubble.
"We are forced to set fire to the straw as we have to sow the next crop, we are getting late in it, that is why we have to burn it, we also know that burning the stubble causes many problems," said a farmer.
Earlier, in line with the commitment to combat stubble burning, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had said that there is no reason to burn stubble, but if people still don't understand, we will be strict with them.
"Still, we will collect information on all such farmers, speak with them, and make them understand. If they still don't understand, we will be strict with them," he said.
Delhi AQI reported at 306 on Sunday afternoon, while the AQI in Gurugram was in the 'Poor' category with AQI at 283 and air quality in Noida in the 'Very Poor' category with AQI at 308.
According to SAFAR, the AQI surrounding Delhi University was 330 (extremely bad) around lunchtime, while at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal T3, AQI was 313 compared to 276 in the morning hours.

Topics : Stubble burning air pollution Haryana Delhi farmers

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

