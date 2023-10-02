close
Suspected ISIS terrorist, wanted by NIA Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, officials said

National Investigation Agency NIA

National Investigation Agency NIA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
The Delhi Police has arrested one of NIA's most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on Monday.
Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.
An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NIA Delhi Police ISIS terrorist

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

