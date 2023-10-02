Suspected ISIS terrorist, wanted by NIA Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested one of NIA's most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on Monday.

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, officials said.