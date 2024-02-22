Sensex (    %)
                        
Swami Prasad Maurya launches new party days after quitting Samajwadi Party

The launch of Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) came days after Maurya resigned from his MLC seat and severed connections with the Samajwadi Party (SP)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday launched his new political party, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP), in Delhi.

"We will strengthen the INDI alliance to remove BJP. We will talk to their leaders. To make sure that BJP is defeated, I am ready to make all sacrifices if needed," said Maurya.

 

The launch of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) came days after Maurya resigned from his MLC seat and severed connections with the Samajwadi Party.

On February 20, Maurya resigned from the SP's primary membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and announced the formation of a new party.

Earlier on February 13, Maurya also resigned as the SP's national general secretary, accusing the leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

"I got an opportunity to work with you. But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation [as national general secretary] on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party," Maurya said in a letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He also shared the letter on his social media accounts.

In a separate letter to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya stated, "I was elected as a Samajwadi Party member in the legislative council. As I have resigned from the primary membership of the party, I am also resigning as MLC [member of legislative council] on the basis of morality."

"Whenever someone tried to attack the ideology, I made no delay in leaving my posts. It has been decided that on February 22 I will announce the new party at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi and will take the opinion of the workers and make a future strategy," he added.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

