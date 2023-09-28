Swaminathan brought positive change to food security: Rakesh Tikait

India will always remember the positive changes that MS Swaminathan brought to the country's agriculture and farmers, and his contribution to food security, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday, as he remembered the iconic scientist.

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, passed away at 11.15 am at his Chennai residence, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation said.

"The news of the demise of famous agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, the father of the Green Revolution, is deeply saddening," Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, posted in Hindi on X.

"This country will always remember his contribution to the positive changes to the condition of Indian agriculture and farmers, and for food security. We will all continue this fight for your ideas together," Tikait added.

Swaminathan was the driving force behind the nation's Green Revolution of the 1960s.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.

Also Read Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution M S Swaminathan, father of India's Green Revolution, passes away at 98 Era of agri research has come to an end: IARI chief on Swaminathan's death M S Swaminathan, scientist who made India self-sufficient in food dies L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM 20-year-old aspirant hangs self in Kota, cause of death to be ascertained M S Swaminathan, scientist who made India self-sufficient in food dies India's mineral production rises 10.7% in July: Indian Bureau of Mines Supreme Court allows Orbit Electricals to vote in Finolex Cables' AGM Kerala CM protecting culprits behind Karuvannur bank scam: Cong-led UDF