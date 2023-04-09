Telangana CM asks officials to immediately open paddy procurement centres

: As the yasangi (rabi) harvest began, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials to immediately open all 7,000 paddy procurement centres in the state.

Rao issued orders to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar in this regard, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Rao directed the Chief Secretary to hold a video conference with the Collectors of all districts on Monday and take action to make the necessary arrangements, the CMO release said.

The Chief Minister ordered that all 7,000 paddy procurement centres be opened and paddy purchasing process be commenced, as it was done earlier, the release added.