Ten infants killed after fire erupts at Jhansi Medical College in UP

According to hospital officials, there were 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward and several infants trapped have been rescued

ANI
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

At least 10 infants were killed after a massive fire broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh late Friday evening, officials said.

According to hospital officials, there were 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward and several infants trapped have been rescued.

The dousing, as well as rescue efforts, are underway, they said.

"There were 54 babies admitted in the NICU ward. Suddenly a fire broke out inside the Oxygen concentrator, efforts to douse the fire were made but since the room was highly oxygenated, the fire spread quickly. Many babies were rescued. 10 babies have died, and injured babies are undergoing treatment," Chief Medical Superintendent at Jhansi Medical College, Sachin Mahor.

 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the district administration to expedite the relief work.

In a post on X, CM Yogi also offered condolences to the families of the deceased infants.

"The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations," CM Yogi said.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

