Business Standard
Home / India News / Drug racket hunt to continue: Shah after NCB seizes 80 kg cocaine in Delhi

Drug racket hunt to continue: Shah after NCB seizes 80 kg cocaine in Delhi

The "high-grade" party drug was seized from the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas of the national capital on Thursday, NCB Deputy Director General (Northern region) Neeraj Kumar Gupta said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confiscated more than 80 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 900 crore in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the government's hunt against drug rackets will continue "ruthlessly".

Two people, residents of Delhi and Sonipat, were arrested in the case.

The "high-grade" party drug was seized from the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas of the national capital on Thursday, NCB Deputy Director General (Northern region) Neeraj Kumar Gupta said.

The cocaine seizure came on a day when a joint operation by the NCB, the Navy and the Gujarat ATS led to the confiscation of about 700 kg of methamphetamine along the Gujarat coast.

 

This operation on the sea also saw the arrest of 8 Iranian nationals.

"The back-to-back major breakthroughs against illegal drugs in a single day demonstrate the Modi government's unwavering resolve to build a drug-free Bharat. The NCB today confiscated 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine in New Delhi," Shah posted on X.

More From This Section

lateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs

Centre urges states to fill 663 vacant positions in consumer forums

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Delhi in another aircraft after his IAF plane developed snag, says official

Train, Indian Railway

Lodge FIR against reel creators if they pose safety threat: Railway Board

Noida airport

Landing trials at Noida airport postponed, likely to begin from Nov 30

Truck

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

The "massive" drug consignment is worth about Rs 900 crore and it was tracked down by a "bottom-to-top approach" after a quantity of drugs was seized in a courier centre in Delhi, he said.

"Our hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly," the minister added.

He congratulated the federal anti-narcotics agency on this major success of seizing the cocaine consignment.

Gupta said the latest seizure of cocaine came after the agency worked on the "leads generated" from two earlier recoveries of the same drugs made from Delhi in March and August.

The initial recovery of cocaine (in the earlier months) was made from a courier shop in Delhi and these drugs were meant to be sent to Australia, he said.

The persons involved in the latest case of seizure of cocaine are mainly Hawala operators and they did not know each other, the NCB officer said.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Sonia Gandhi's 'Rahul plane' to crash in Jharkhand: Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Muslim quota not possible, SC/ST/OBC reservation won't be altered: Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah, Kharge urge people of Jharkhand to cast votes in record numbers

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Will hang corrupt J'khand leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling: Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Central govt approves fire services projects worth Rs 725 cr for 3 states

Topics : Amit Shah Narcotics Control Bureau

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon