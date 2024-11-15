LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections
The Election Commission has received 6,382 complaints related to model code violations in Maharashtra in the past month and has resolved all but one, while agencies under it have seized cash and goods worth more than Rs 536 crore. These complaints were filed through the cVIGIL app of the poll panel between October 15, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the announcement of the election schedule, and November 14, said a statement issued by the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday. Once a complaint is filed, the relevant team investigates and takes appropriate action, it said. In an enforcement crackdown since October 15, various state and central agencies have seized assets worth Rs 536.45 crore, which include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, said the statement.
US president-elect Donald Trump, who enjoys very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to build on the progress made during his first term and continue strengthening ties with India, his South Asia point-person at the White House during his first term has said. Lisa Curtis, who served as deputy assistant to president Trump and as National Security Council senior director for South and Central Asia from 2017 to 2021, also said she expected the same bumps for India and the US, as in Trump's first term, including tariff, dependence on Russia over arms supply and oil purchase from Iran. Congress General Secretary and party's candidate in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the central government over refusal to declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster. In a post on X, Priyanka called it a "shocking injustice" to the victims and criticised the central government for "denying essential relief to those in dire need."
9:43 AM
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for refusing to declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster
"Despite the landslides that devastated Wayanad, the BJP govt refuses to declare it a national disaster, denying essential relief to those in dire need. This isn't just negligence; it's a shocking injustice to those who have suffered unimaginable loss," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said. Drawing parallels with the alleged negligence towards Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka dubbed the "singling out and lack of support" unprecedented and unacceptable.
9:08 AM
Maharashtra Assembly elections: 6,382 complaints of poll code violations reported to EC
Seizures were made to stop any inducement of voters in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20. The MCC is a set of guidelines drafted by the EC that outlines how political parties and candidates must conduct themselves during election campaigning and polling.
