The naked truth: What do Indian laws say about nudity and obscenity?

The Kerala High Court on Monday said that the mere sight of the naked upper body of the woman should not be deemed to be sexual by default and the depiction of the naked body of a woman cannot per se be termed obscene, indecent, or sexually explicit. The ruling came in a case against a 33-year-old women's rights activist, who was chargesheeted in 2020 under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offense (POCSO) Act, IT Act, and Juvenile Justice Act for allowing her two minor children to paint on the semi-nude upper part of her body.
The high court ruling brings into the spotlight laws around nudity and obscenity in India. Only last year, An FIR was registered against Ranveer Singh for posing nude for pictures for a magazine. There too, the complainant had argued India is a land of culture and such photos could negatively impact children.
But what does India’s law have to say about public nudity?
