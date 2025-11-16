Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Three Pitampura metro stations in Delhi to get new names for local identity

Three Pitampura metro stations in Delhi to get new names for local identity

CM Rekha Gupta made the announcement while attending the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra in Haiderpur village here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that three metro stations in Pitampura will be renamed for the sake of local identity.

She made the announcement while attending the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra in Haiderpur village here.

The yatra was taken out in honour of the martyrs of the Rezang La battle, fought by the Indian Army against the invading Chinese forces in the winter of 1962 at over 16,000 ft above mean sea level. In all, 114 army men of the 13 Kumaon Regiment died in that battle.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister said Haiderpur village is emerging as a symbol of a developing Delhi, where tradition is honoured, and modern amenities are accorded the highest priority.

 

"For the convenience of travellers and to clearly reflect the local identity, the proposed Uttari Pitampura Station in the QU Block will now be named Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station," Gupta said.

The proposed Pitampura North Metro Station will be named Haiderpur Village Metro Station, and the current Pitampura Metro Station will be renamed Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.

"The widening of Max Hospital Road and the construction of an underpass are also progressing rapidly, which will provide residents with better, smoother and safer transportation facilities," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

