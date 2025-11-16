Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train a hoax after inspection at Mathura

However, the train was allowed to continue its journey after a thorough inspection at the Mathura Junction found nothing suspicious on board, officials said

No suspicious object was found during the inspection, and the train was later allowed to proceed toward Delhi, he added. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India Mathura
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

The Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin 12192 Shridham Express departed from the Mathura Junction on Sunday after fears of a possible bomb on board was proved hoax following a thorough inspection at the station, officials said.

Panic spread among passengers after information was received about a bomb allegedly planted in the train's general coach.

Station Director N P Singh said information about a possible bomb threat was first received in Bhopal. Following the alert, checks were conducted at every station on the route.

 

The train arrived at platform number two of Mathura Junction at 10.02 am, where teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and a dog squad conducted a thorough search of the general coach, including seats and luggage, the officer said.

One dead, several feared trapped after stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

