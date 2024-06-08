Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Three workers dead, 6 injured in fire in Narela food processing unit

Fourteen fire tenders were pressed into service and the dousing operation was still underway, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said around 8.30 am

fire, Baby Care Hospital

Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three workers died and six others were injured after a fire broke out and caused a blast in a food processing unit in the early hours of Saturday in the Narela Industrial Area here , the Delhi Police said.
They said they received a distress call at 3.35 am about the fire in the Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd that processes dry moong dal.
The fire engulfed the factory, trapping some workers in it, the official said.
 
Visuals from Chanakyapuri. pic.twitter.com/lIy5hHVYZn — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024
 
Fourteen fire tenders were pressed into service and the dousing operation was still underway, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said around 8.30 am.
He said nine people were rescued from inside the building and shifted to SHRC Hospital in Narela.
Three of them -- Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30) and Beerpal (42) -- were declared dead, while others were under treatment, the police officer said.
He said preliminary investigation suggest that the blaze started after a gas leak from one of the pipelines. The gas was supplied to burners used for roasting moong dal.
As the fire spread, it led to the overheating of compressor, resulting in a blast, he said.
A case is being registered under appropriate sections and investigation being taken up, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety Delhi fire Fire accident Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon