Business Standard
'Visionary who revolutionised media': PM Modi's tribute to Ramoji Rao

Rao (88), who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels

Ramoji Rao, chairman of Eenadu Group and founder of Ramoji Film City in a file photo. (Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the death of noted media personality Ramoji Rao, describing him as a visionary who revolutionised Indian media.
Rao's rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films, Modi said on X, adding that through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards in innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.
"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

