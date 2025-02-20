Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / TN police denies permission for pro-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi

TN police denies permission for pro-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi

According to the organisers, thousands of people were planning to protest in Thoothukudi today, urging the state government to reopen the factory amid rising unemployment in the district

Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant

Representative Image

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu police have denied permission for a planned protest on Thursday seeking the reopening of the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi.  According to the organisers, thousands of people were planning to protest in Thoothukudi on Thursday, urging the state government to reopen the factory amid rising unemployment in the district.  The protest was called by various associations, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Tamilnadu Eluchi Tholilalar Nala Sangam, Thoothukudi Makkal Vazhvathara Padhukappu Iyakkam, Thoothukudi Contractors Association, Thoothukudi Industrial Suppliers Association, Tamil Nadu Hindu Traders' Association, Tamirabharani Pasana Vivasayigal Munnetra Sangam, Lawyer’s Association, PMT Makkal Pathukappu Sangam, Aadhi Dravidar Nala Sangam, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kalagam, Al Muslim League Party, and local fishermen, among others.  According to an official order from the police, permission was denied for the protest advocating the reopening of the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi. Two rounds of peace talks were held on Wednesday in Thoothukudi.  Various trade unions had planned to organise the protest to draw the government’s attention to the plight of unemployed workers in the district and to demand the reopening of closed industries, including Sterlite.  Additionally, they sought the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers’ produce. This strike aligns with the demands of Punjab Farmers’ Association President Suraj Singh, who had undertaken a 155-day hunger strike to advocate for these issues, according to a letter from Nala Sangam.

More From This Section

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE updates: Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood to be part of Delhi Cabinet

illegal immigrants, migrants

LIVE news updates: Indians among 300 US deportees detained at Panama hotel

Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Meet 6 members in Rekha Gupta's Cabinet

New Delhi: BJP leader Rekha Gupta arrives for its legislature party meeting, at the party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 (PTI Photo)

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today: Check date, time and venue

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holidays 2025: Why will banks be closed on 20 Feb in these states?

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Police Sterlite plant Sterlite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon