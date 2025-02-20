TN police denies permission for pro-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi

Tamil Nadu police have denied permission for a planned protest on Thursday seeking the reopening of the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi. According to the organisers, thousands of people were planning to protest in Thoothukudi on Thursday, urging the state government to reopen the factory amid rising unemployment in the district. The protest was called by various associations, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Tamilnadu Eluchi Tholilalar Nala Sangam, Thoothukudi Makkal Vazhvathara Padhukappu Iyakkam, Thoothukudi Contractors Association, Thoothukudi Industrial Suppliers Association, Tamil Nadu Hindu Traders' Association, Tamirabharani Pasana Vivasayigal Munnetra Sangam, Lawyer’s Association, PMT Makkal Pathukappu Sangam, Aadhi Dravidar Nala Sangam, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kalagam, Al Muslim League Party, and local fishermen, among others. According to an official order from the police, permission was denied for the protest advocating the reopening of the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi. Two rounds of peace talks were held on Wednesday in Thoothukudi. Various trade unions had planned to organise the protest to draw the government’s attention to the plight of unemployed workers in the district and to demand the reopening of closed industries, including Sterlite. Additionally, they sought the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers’ produce. This strike aligns with the demands of Punjab Farmers’ Association President Suraj Singh, who had undertaken a 155-day hunger strike to advocate for these issues, according to a letter from Nala Sangam.