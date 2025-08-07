Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tour operators advise against Himachal, Uttarakhand travel amid rains

Heavy rainfall, floods in Himachal and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand prompt tour operators to advise against monsoon travel to the northern mountains

Aug. 5, 2025, Houses and other structures being swept away in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Amid flash floods in parts of Himachal Pradesh and a cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, tour operators are advising people to avoid travelling to the northern mountain states.
 
“Monsoon time is not the best time to visit states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We generally advise people to avoid travelling to these states during the monsoon season,” said Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).
 
The caution comes during a strong season for short-haul travel ahead of the Independence Day long weekend. Several leisure destinations in the northern hills, including Shimla and Chail, had been expecting high occupancy for the August 15–17 weekend.
 
 
“We sympathise with those who have suffered losses and hope the government will step up relief and rescue measures,” Gosain said.
 
Some travellers have begun seeking alternate destinations for the Rakshabandhan weekend. 

“My cousins and I had planned to visit Kasauli for the upcoming Rakhi weekend, but seeing the weather conditions, we have cancelled the trip and are now exploring other places in Rajasthan,” said Shubham Sharma, a 29-year-old engineer based in Delhi.
 
“Last year in Himachal there were flash floods leading to loss of lives and damage to property. This year we have a cloudburst in Uttarakhand. These states are vulnerable to natural calamities during the rainy season, and people should wait for better weather to visit,” he added.
 
After flash floods ravaged Dharali in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the village to review relief and rescue operations. He met affected families and assured them of all possible assistance.
 
Over 150 people have been rescued, while several remain missing, including a tourist group from Kerala.
 
In Himachal, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra was suspended on Tuesday following heavy rainfall and damage along the route. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Himachal after the Uttarakhand cloudburst.
 

