Kartavya Bhavan embodies resolve to fulfil nation's dreams, says PM

Kartavya Bhaven embodies resolve to fulfil nation's dreams, says PM

The ambitious project is aimed at bringing ministries and departments under one roof for efficiency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with engineers during the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan 3. Photos: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the first of the ten upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings to house the bureaucracy.

The ambitious project is aimed at bringing ministries and departments under one roof for efficiency.

Kartavya Bhavan-03, the first to be inaugurated, will house the Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries, and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

Many key ministries currently function from ageing buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, which are now "structurally outdated and inefficient," according to the government.

 

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has plans to construct ten buildings as part of the Common Central Secretariat under the government's Central Vista redevelopment project.

Two under-construction buildings, 2 and 3, are scheduled to be completed by next month, while construction work on CCS 10 will be finished by April next year.

The project of CCS buildings 6 and 7 will be completed by October 2026.

On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that offices functioning from the four bhawans will shift to four new locations on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road, and Netaji Palace temporarily for two years, while the construction is carried out.

A few buildings are currently proposed to be retained.

These include the National Museum, National Archives, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (External Affairs Ministry), and Dr Ambedkar Auditorium, which are new buildings. Vanijya Bhawan will also be retained.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the government has already constructed a new Parliament building and the Vice President Enclave, and redeveloped the Kartavya Path that spans from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Besides the Common Central Secretariat, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and National Security Council Secretariat.

Under the second phase of the Executive Enclave, a new Prime Minister's residence will be constructed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

