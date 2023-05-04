close

Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan's Ratangarh, 4 dead, says police

Four people died when a trailer crashed into their van near Ratangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
accident

Photo: @ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Four people died when a trailer crashed into their van near Ratangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened late Wednesday when the trailer collided head-on with a van moving in the opposite direction, they said.

Three persons travelling in the van died on the spot. The fourth, who was seriously injured, succumbed during treatment at a hospital, the officials added.

The deceased have been identified as Kaluram, Dilip Kumar, Nemichand and Prabhuram, police said, adding their bodies have been handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to nab the trailer driver, who fled the crime site after the accident, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : road accident rajasthan Death toll

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

