Zoramthanga speaks to Manipur CM, expresses concern over situation in state

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and also wrote to him urging for restoration of peace.

Zoramthanga said that besides speaking to Biren Singh he has also spoken to a senior officer in the union home ministry, who assured him of more Central Armed Police forces for Manipur.

He has also instructed Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana and home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia to convene a meeting to deliberate steps for the safety of the Zo Hnathlak (Kukis) community in the neighbouring state, Zoramthanga said in a post on his official Instagram account.

"I believe that our talk (with Biren Singh) will yield positive results. We also agreed to make a joint statement to ensure the safety of the innocent people and our brothers," he said and urged people to maintain peace and tranquility.

The Kukis in Manipur are Zo kindred tribes who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

"I am deeply pained by the recent happening in the beautiful and diversified state of Manipur, a lifelong neighbour. I pray and urge everyone to shun any form of violence and to never forget our principle of peace, the basis of our foundation and co-existence as a Northeasterner," Zoramthanga said in his official twitter handle.

In his letter, Zoramthanga said the recent events in Manipur has shattered the calm in the Northeast.

As the chief minister of Mizoram, a lifelong neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, Zoramthanga said he is deeply pained by the violence and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and the tribals there.

"At a time when our two states are already facing issues as a result of the political situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh and the lingering effects of COVID-19, including the prospect of a new wave with more and more cases being detected, the violence only makes things worse," he wrote.

He also appealed to Biren Singh to exercise leadership and reach out to all parties involved to try and bring and end to the "senseless violence".

"Towards this, I assure you of the highest cooperation of my government and the people of Mizoram as we pray for reconciliation and healing in the state of Manipur," the letter said.

The Manipur chief minister urging for peace said the violence was a result of "misundertanding" in the society.

Several columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed overnight to contain large-scale rioting that broke out on Wednesday across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March'.

A defence spokesperson said that some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were shifted in Imphal valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district.