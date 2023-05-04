close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zoramthanga speaks to Manipur CM, expresses concern over situation in state

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and also wrote to him urging for restoration of peace

Press Trust of India Aizawl
zoramthanga, former cm of mizoram, ex-cm mizoram, mizo national front chief, MNF chief zoramthanga

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and also wrote to him urging for restoration of peace.

Zoramthanga said that besides speaking to Biren Singh he has also spoken to a senior officer in the union home ministry, who assured him of more Central Armed Police forces for Manipur.

He has also instructed Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana and home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia to convene a meeting to deliberate steps for the safety of the Zo Hnathlak (Kukis) community in the neighbouring state, Zoramthanga said in a post on his official Instagram account.

"I believe that our talk (with Biren Singh) will yield positive results. We also agreed to make a joint statement to ensure the safety of the innocent people and our brothers," he said and urged people to maintain peace and tranquility.

The Kukis in Manipur are Zo kindred tribes who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

"I am deeply pained by the recent happening in the beautiful and diversified state of Manipur, a lifelong neighbour. I pray and urge everyone to shun any form of violence and to never forget our principle of peace, the basis of our foundation and co-existence as a Northeasterner," Zoramthanga said in his official twitter handle.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

We want to make Manipur football capital of India: CM Biren Singh

Cash-strapped Mizoram gets Bangla refugee influx; border talks with Assam

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea

Wrestlers threaten to return medals, awards after scuffle with Delhi Police

My state Manipur is burning: Mary Kom appeals for help amid violence

The Kerala Story triggers high alert in Tamil Nadu ahead of movie release

UP local body elections: CM Aditynath first to cast vote in his booth

In his letter, Zoramthanga said the recent events in Manipur has shattered the calm in the Northeast.

As the chief minister of Mizoram, a lifelong neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, Zoramthanga said he is deeply pained by the violence and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and the tribals there.

"At a time when our two states are already facing issues as a result of the political situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh and the lingering effects of COVID-19, including the prospect of a new wave with more and more cases being detected, the violence only makes things worse," he wrote.

He also appealed to Biren Singh to exercise leadership and reach out to all parties involved to try and bring and end to the "senseless violence".

"Towards this, I assure you of the highest cooperation of my government and the people of Mizoram as we pray for reconciliation and healing in the state of Manipur," the letter said.

The Manipur chief minister urging for peace said the violence was a result of "misundertanding" in the society.

Several columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed overnight to contain large-scale rioting that broke out on Wednesday across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March'.

A defence spokesperson said that some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were shifted in Imphal valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Mizoram

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

KTM India launched a more accessible 390 Adventure V with low seat variant

KTM Adventure
2 min read

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
2 min read

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years: Report

Tamil Nadu has borrowed close to a massive Rs 40,000 crore in four-and-a-half months, compared to Rs 17,000 crore last year
3 min read

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon