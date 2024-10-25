Business Standard
Trees uprooted due to gusty winds as Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Odisha

Several roads were blocked in the area after trees were uprooted following strong winds and heavy downpours

An uprooted tree: Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

Several trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy incessant rains in the Bhadrak district of Odisha as the landfall process of Cyclone 'Dana' continues in the early hours of Friday.

Several roads were blocked in the area after trees were uprooted following strong winds and heavy downpours.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha is currently experiencing strong winds at a speed of 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The IMD posted on X and said, "The severe cyclonic storm "Dana" moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika)."

 

The IMD also mentioned that the landfall process would continue for the next 1-2 hours.

"It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the forenoon of today, the 25th of October. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip," it said.

Earlier, Suresh Pujari, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said that around 10 districts are likely to be affected by the cyclone, adding that the evacuation proves has already reached its conclusion.

While talking to the media, Pujari said, "Around 10 districts are likely to be affected by the cyclone, comprising 60 blocks, 2131 villages, 12 urban local bodies, and 55 wards in different urban local bodies. The evacuation process has already reached its conclusion...Three lakh seventy-seven thousand people have already been evacuated...We have prepared 7307 relief centres across different districts. 4756 cyclone relief centres are already operational...6454 domestic animals have been brought to relief centres...213 medical teams have been deployed to take care of the evacuated people 120 veterinary teams have also been positioned in different locations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the state's preparedness for the approaching cyclone Dana with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and reassured central support.

According to an official statement, Odisha has made extensive preparations to tackle the cyclone's impact. The state has set up 5209 cyclone shelters and evacuated over 3,62,000 people from vulnerable areas, including 3654 pregnant women who have been relocated to nearby hospitals.

Moreover, 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 220 Fire Services teams have been deployed.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

