Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt must extend support to states affected by Cyclone Dana: Congress

Govt must extend support to states affected by Cyclone Dana: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Cyclone Dana's landfall in Odisha and its impact on West Bengal and other eastern coastal regions necessitates utmost preparedness and swift action

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

With the cyclonic storm Dana making a landfall in Odisha and impacting West Bengal and other eastern coastal regions, the Congress on Friday urged the government to extend comprehensive support to affected states and deploy all preventive and emergency measures to ensure public safety.

The IMD said the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana was complete on Friday morning and the system took at least eight and half hours to enter the landmass.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Cyclone Dana's landfall in Odisha and its impact on West Bengal and other eastern coastal regions necessitates utmost preparedness and swift action.

 

"The Union Government must extend comprehensive support to affected states, deploying all necessary preventive and emergency measures to ensure public safety," he said in a post on X.

"I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need," Kharge said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also urged the central government to provide full assistance to the affected states in this hour of crisis.

More From This Section

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Important to know what is happening in space: Isro chairman Somanath

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Bengaluru building collapse: 1 more body recovered; death toll climbs to 9

railway station, station

Indian Railways to operate 7,000 trains, add extra coaches for Diwali rush

singer Krishnakumar Kunnath

Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK to celebrate day of his debut

Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'; Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog

In a Facebook post in Hindi, he said the landfall of Cyclone Dana on the coast of Odisha, its impact on West Bengal and other eastern coastal states and the warning issued by the meteorological department, indicate the possibility of a serious natural disaster.

Citizens of the affected areas are requested to keep themselves in a safe zone by following the guidelines of the administration, he said.

"The central government is expected to provide full assistance to the affected states in this hour of crisis. Every possible effort should be made to protect the lives and property of the citizens and to prevent any kind of loss," Gandhi said.

He also urged Congress colleagues to fully help the administration in relief work while keeping themselves safe.

The country has to face this crisis unitedly, Gandhi added.

The landfall of 'Dana' started at about 12.05 pm on Thursday night and completed at around 8.30 am on Friday, an IMD scientist said.

The severe cyclone storm which hit the landmass at a wind speed of 110 kmph has weakened and has become a cyclonic storm. The cyclone lay centred at about 50 km north-north west of Dhamra and 30 km of north east of Bhadrak town.

The cyclone is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next six hours, the IMD said, adding the system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Germany to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000, says PM Modi

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA 'scam' investigation: ED summons six MUDA employees for questioning

Congress, Congress flag

Inequality, inflation 'structurally corrosive' to growth prospects: Cong

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

News updates: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Wayanad on Oct 28-29

Congress, Congress flag

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases 1st list of 48 candidates

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Cyclone Cyclone in Odisha West Bengal mallikarjun kharge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon