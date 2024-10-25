Business Standard
Home / India News / Porsche crash: Maha govt gives nod to prosecute 3 Sassoon Hospital staffers

Porsche crash: Maha govt gives nod to prosecute 3 Sassoon Hospital staffers

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pune police has received sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute Sassoon Hospital staffers Dr Ajay Taware, Dr Shreehari Halnor and Atul Ghatkamble in the May 19 Porsche car crash case, a local court was informed on Thursday.

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area here.  Taware, Halnor and Ghatkamble are accused of involvement in swapping the 17-year-old accused's blood samples to nullify alcohol tests.  "We today submitted to the court that police has received the state government's sanction to prosecute Taware, Halnor and Ghatkamble in the case.  Such sanction to prosecute or frame charges against government employees is mandatory," special public prosecutor advocate Shishir Hiray said. Taware, Halnor, Ghatkamble along with the juvenile's parents and two middlemen are in jail in the case.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Mahayuti obstructed FRA implementation, denying Adivasis of benefits: Cong

Supreme Court, SC

Will hand over next tranche of land for new Bombay HC by Dec: Maha govt

Vijay Wadettiwar, maharashtra assemebly Leader of opposition

Discussed 216 seats, agreement with SP in 2 days: Maha LoP on seat sharing

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Maharashtra polls: Congress' first list likely on Oct 20; BJP's in a week

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Pre-poll welfare schemes may not hit Maharashtra govt's fiscal health: ICRA

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra Porsche road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon