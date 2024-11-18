Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Truth coming out': PM Modi on movie on 2002 Godhra train burning

'Truth coming out': PM Modi on movie on 2002 Godhra train burning

Modi made the comments on X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie "Sabarmati Report" for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history"

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time, while referring to a movie on the Godhra train-burning incident of 2002, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi made the comments on X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie "Sabarmati Report" for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history".

The user also made other points, claiming that the "brutal burning of passengers" of the Sabarmati Express train was turned into a political minefield by a vested-interest group, who saw it as a means to tarnish the image of "one leader", an apparent reference to Modi.

 

The prime minister said, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it."  "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" he added.

While the Gujarat Police had blamed a Muslim mob for setting fire to the train that was carrying a large number of pilgrims returning from Ayodhya, claims were also made about it being an accident.

More than 50 passengers were killed in the fire, which was followed by communal riots in Gujarat.

More From This Section

S M Khan

Distinguished IIS officer S M Khan dies at 67 after brief illness

Climate change drought, famine

'India's annual temp to rise 1.5°C by 2057, if emissions stay moderate'

air pollution, AQI

GRAP Stage-4 restrictions to come into force from Monday in Delhi-NCR

Sudha Murty, Sudha

Sudha Murty praises son-in-law Rishi Sunak's 'good Indian cultural values'

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

FGD installation can cut SO2 emissions by 67% at power plants in NCR: Study

An enquiry panel constituted by former railway minister Lalu Prasad, a member of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, had supported the accident theory.

However, many accused chargesheeted for setting the train on fire were convicted by courts, which validated the state police's assertion.

Also Read

air pollution, AQI

Highlights: Entry of trucks into Delhi banned except those carrying essential goods from Mon 8 am

Modi, Narendra Modi

India accords high priority to strategic partnership with Nigeria: PM Modi

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi conferred with Nigeria's second-highest national award

PM Narendra Modi with Nigerian President Tinubu

India accords high-priority to strategic partnership with Nigeria: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets Nigerian president Tinubu to boost ties between two nations

Topics : Narendra Modi Godhra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon