LIVE: PM Modi gets 'heartwarming' welcome from Indian diaspora, Prez Tinubu in Nigeria
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, expressed deep concern on the "recent string of violence and continuing bloodshed" in Manipur. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the events as "deeply disturbing". The LoP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region. "I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region," Gandhi added. A curfew was re-imposed in Imphal West District from Saturday until further notice, due to the prevailing law and order situation in the region. Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll Naresh Meena, in custody for slapping a sub-divisional magistrate on election duty, was on Saturday arrested on a production warrant in connection with another case, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP), Tonk, Vikas Sangwan said Meena, who was sent to judicial custody a day back, was brought from jail to the Kotwali police station of Tonk amid tight security arrangements and being interrogated. "Today, he was arrested on a production warrant in the case of arson that erupted in Samravta village on Wednesday night. He will be produced in the court tomorrow," he added. The SP said four FIRs were registered against Meena and other people.
Very sad incident which cannot even be imagined: Brij Bhushan on Jhansi fire incident
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday called the Jhansi fire incident which claimed the lives of 10 newborns, sad and beyond imagination. "This is very sad. The Chief Minister has ordered an investigation. It remains to be seen what the investigation reveals, but this is a very sad incident which cannot even be imagined," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said. Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar stated that seven bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives.
Insect in sambar: Southern Railways issues clarification, apologises to Vande Bharat passenger
The Southern Railways issued a clarification after a passenger on a Vande Bharat Express complained of finding an insect in the sambar served during the commute. A passenger travelling in train number 20666 in Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express found an insect in a sambar served with breakfast on a train from Madurai on Saturday. He lodged the complaint, shortly after the train departed from Madurai.
Indian govt launches major operation to track down 'Lord of Drugs' Haji Salim
Independent candidate in custody for slapping SDM arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk arson case
PM Modi receives Indian diaspora's grand welcome in Nigeria
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian diaspora in Nigeria on Sunday upon his arrival on the first leg of his three-nation visit. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his welcome by the Indian diaspora in Nigeria and said that it was "heartwarming." "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" he said.
First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 8:10 AM IST