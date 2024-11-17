Business Standard
Home / India News / 'India's temp to rise 1.5°C by 2057, a decade sooner under high emission'

The study highlights that these changes could exacerbate extreme weather events, including heatwaves, droughts, and intense rainfall, with wide-ranging effects on communities, agriculture, and natural

Nitin Kumar
Nov 17 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

India is expected to experience significant climate shifts, with annual maximum temperatures projected to rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) by 2057 under moderate emissions scenarios, according to a report by Azim Premji University released on Sunday. The data suggests an even faster timeline under high emissions, with the threshold likely to be breached by 2047, underscoring the urgency for action.
 
The projections are based on scenarios outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The moderate emissions pathway assumes partial reductions in emissions and adaptation efforts, while the high emissions scenario anticipates heavy dependence on fossil fuels, resulting in more severe climate impacts.
 
 
The study highlights that these changes could exacerbate extreme weather events, including heatwaves, droughts, and intense rainfall, with wide-ranging effects on communities, agriculture, and natural resources. Under moderate emissions, summer maximum temperatures are projected to increase by 1.5°C by 2043, while the high emissions pathway brings this timeline forward to 2041.
 
“India is one of the global hotspots for climate change. With the majority of the population relying on agriculture and natural resources for survival, combined with a high population density, the country is acutely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change,” the report said.
 
Leh emerges as one of the most vulnerable regions, with temperatures expected to rise significantly. Under moderate emissions, Leh could see a 1.6°C increase in both summer and annual maximum temperatures. Similarly, winter minimum temperatures are projected to rise by 1°C or more in 611 districts, with 139 districts likely to experience increases exceeding 1.5°C.
 
The high emissions scenario presents an even bleaker outlook. At least 249 districts across India are expected to see annual maximum temperatures rise by 1°C or more, with 16 districts in Himalayan states facing increases of 1.5°C or higher. Leh remains the most affected, with an estimated rise of 1.8°C. Winter minimum temperatures are expected to climb by at least 1.5°C in 162 districts, with Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh projected to record the highest increase at 2.2°C.

Coastal and Himalayan regions face heightened risks, as summer wet-bulb temperatures—an indicator of combined heat and humidity—are likely to exceed the dangerous threshold of 31°C in 24 to 25 districts. This poses severe health hazards and underscores the vulnerability of these regions to escalating climate stress.
 
The projections for precipitation patterns indicate stark regional disparities. Western and southwestern states like Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to see a significant rise in rainfall, while northeastern and Himalayan regions, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, are likely to experience rainfall deficits during critical monsoon periods.
 
These changes could worsen climate-induced challenges, such as severe flooding in western states, soil erosion reducing agricultural productivity, and increased landslides in high-altitude regions like Ladakh, threatening traditional housing and livelihoods.
 
Conversely, drought-like conditions in northeastern states could strain rain-fed farming systems, highlighting the urgent need for region-specific adaptation strategies to mitigate risks to agriculture, health, and local economies.

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

