TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence

Mukesh Kumar, the TV channel's managing editor, was arrested by the Gurugram Cyber Station East Police

Representative Image (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
A Sudarshan News editor has been arrested by police here over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, an official said.
Mukesh Kumar, the TV channel's managing editor, was arrested by the Gurugram Cyber Station East Police.
Six people have been killed in the communal violence which erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : violence Haryana hate speech

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
