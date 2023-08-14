Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Over 65,500 people still affected by flood across 7 districts in Assam

The death toll in this year's flood in the northeastern state has now gone up to 14

Villagers carrying a cattle move to a safer place from the flood-affected areas of Kamarkuchi Village, in the Nalbari district of Assam. (ANI Photo)

Villagers carrying a cattle move to a safer place from the flood-affected areas of Kamarkuchi Village, in the Nalbari district of Assam. (ANI Photo)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two more persons died on Monday due to flood in Assam, while the number of affected people across seven districts came down to 65,500, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons lost their lives due to the deluge in Chariduar of Sonitpur district.
The death toll in this year's flood in the northeastern state has now gone up to 14.
Over 65,600 people are still reeling under the deluge in Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.
Till Sunday, more than 75,200 people were suffering from the flood across seven districts of the state.
Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with over 31,000 affected people, followed by Sivasagar with more than 29,300 and Chirang with around 2,200, it said.

Also Read

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

Flood situation grim in Assam; nearly 120,000 people hit in 10 districts

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO

Assam floods: 75,000 people affected, 4 rivers flowing above danger level

Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch PM Modi's August 15 speech

33 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 12 of them in Shimla landslides

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikely

Individual developers can set up industrial parks; Kerala revises policy

Third of MPLADS amount undisbursed in 4 years of this Lok Sabha

The administration has been operating seven relief camps in Sivasagar, where 1,329 people have taken shelter, and running 20 relief distribution centres in six districts.
At present, 316 villages are under water and 5,743.09 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
Massive erosions have been witnessed in Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur, it added.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Chirang, Sonitpur, Barpeta and Dhemaji.
The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat.
The water levels of its tributaries Beki at Road Bridge and Disang at Nanglamuraghat were above the danger mark.
Almost 23,000 domestic animals have been affected across the state, the report added.
Topics : Assam floods Assam Floods

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon