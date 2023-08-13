Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Assam floods: 75,000 people affected, 4 rivers flowing above danger level

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday affecting more than 75,000 people, an official bulletin said

Assam, Assam floods

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday affecting more than 75,000 people, an official bulletin said.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said the floods claimed a life in Sivasagar district. With this, the death toll in this year's deluge has reached 12, an official said.
At least four major rivers were flowing above the danger level in the state, officials said, adding the Brahmaputra has breached the red mark in Dhubri and Nematighat, while the Disang was flowing above the danger level in Nanglamuraghat and Dikhou in Sivasagar.
Eight districts are currently reeling under floods, affecting 75,209 people, they said.
Dhemaji is the worst hit with 46,754 people affected, followed by Sivasagar (22,650).
Altogether 1,515 affected people are staying in nine relief camps, officials said and added 52 relief distribution centres are functional.

Also Read

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

Democracy's roots run deep and strong in India: PM's EAC Member Shamika

IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO

Flood situation grim in Assam; nearly 120,000 people hit in 10 districts

Manipur violence needs to be stopped immediately: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi

AIIMS doctor provides IVF patient's eggs to two women without consent

BNS Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

President Murmu to launch frigate 'Vindhyagiri' in Kolkata on August 17

Why is the National Flag unfurled at the Red Fort every August 15?

Embankments in four places in Sivasagar district have been affected, they said.
Erosion has been reported from Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam floods Flood in India

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon