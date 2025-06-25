Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt clears revised ₹5,940 crore plan for Jharia Coalfield rehabilitation

Govt clears revised ₹5,940 crore plan for Jharia Coalfield rehabilitation

The revised plan prioritises a phased approach to tackle fire and subsidence, focusing first on the most vulnerable sites

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a revised master plan to address the ongoing issues of fire, land subsidence, and the rehabilitation of affected families in the Jharia Coalfield.

The Jharia Coalfield, located in Jharkhand, is one of India's oldest and most important coal mining regions. It has been plagued for decades by underground coal seam fires and land subsidence since early 20th century. (Photo: Wikemedia)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a revised master plan to address the ongoing issues of fire, land subsidence, and the rehabilitation of affected families in the Jharia Coalfield. The total financial allocation for implementing the Revised Jharia Master Plan (JMP) is ₹5,940.47 crore. The plan prioritises a phased approach to tackle fire, subsidence, and rehabilitation of the affected families in the most vulnerable sites.
 
As a part of the previous plan implemented in 2009, the Ministry of Coal managed to reduce the number of fire sites in the Jharia Coalfield from 77 to 27, resulting in a significant reduction of the affected surface area from 17.32 square kilometres to just 1.80 square kilometres.
 
 

Livelihood support

 
Key livelihood support measures in the revised plan include:
 
  • A one-time Livelihood Grant of ₹1 lakh for both Legal Title Holder (LTH) and Non-Legal Title Holder (Non-LTH) families
  • Access to credit support of up to ₹3 lakh through an institutional credit pipeline
  • Establishment of a Jharia Alternative Livelihoods Rehabilitation Fund to promote livelihood-related activities
  • Implementation of skill development programmes in collaboration with Multi Skill Development Institutes operating in the region 

Infrastructure and essential amenities at resettlement sites

 
The plan also provides for the development of necessary infrastructure and services at resettlement sites:
 
  • Roads, electricity, water supply, and sewerage systems
  • Construction of schools, hospitals, skill development centres, community halls, and other common facilities 

The Jharia Coalfield fires

 
The Jharia Coalfield, located in Jharkhand, is one of India's oldest and most important coal mining regions. It has been plagued for decades by underground coal seam fires and land subsidence, which have caused extensive environmental damage and displaced numerous families. According to previous reports and studies, fire in the coal seams has been burning since the early 20th century, making rehabilitation efforts a long-standing challenge.
 
The Revised JMP aims to build on earlier efforts to manage these hazards while improving living conditions and livelihoods for the affected population.

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news updates: Cabinet adopts resolution against Emergency, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pune metro rail

Govt approves ₹3,626 crore for Pune Metro Phase-2 to connect key IT hubs

Modi, Narendra Modi

Astronaut Shukla carries hopes, aspirations of 1.4 bn Indians: PM Modi

Axiom Mission 4, SpaceX Falcon 9, Shubhanshu Shukla

From Lucknow to the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history with Ax-4 launch

Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom-4 Mission highlights: Shubhanshu Shukla, crew successfully launched towards ISS

Topics : coal industry Coal production forest fires fire BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOB-2 BomberUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon