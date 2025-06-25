Govt clears revised ₹5,940 crore plan for Jharia Coalfield rehabilitation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a revised master plan to address the ongoing issues of fire, land subsidence, and the rehabilitation of affected families in the Jharia Coalfield. The total financial allocation for implementing the Revised Jharia Master Plan (JMP) is ₹5,940.47 crore. The plan prioritises a phased approach to tackle fire, subsidence, and rehabilitation of the affected families in the most vulnerable sites.
As a part of the previous plan implemented in 2009, the Ministry of Coal managed to reduce the number of fire sites in the Jharia Coalfield from 77 to 27, resulting in a significant reduction of the affected surface area from 17.32 square kilometres to just 1.80 square kilometres.
Livelihood support
Key livelihood support measures in the revised plan include:
- A one-time Livelihood Grant of ₹1 lakh for both Legal Title Holder (LTH) and Non-Legal Title Holder (Non-LTH) families
- Access to credit support of up to ₹3 lakh through an institutional credit pipeline
- Establishment of a Jharia Alternative Livelihoods Rehabilitation Fund to promote livelihood-related activities
- Implementation of skill development programmes in collaboration with Multi Skill Development Institutes operating in the region
Infrastructure and essential amenities at resettlement sites
The plan also provides for the development of necessary infrastructure and services at resettlement sites:
- Roads, electricity, water supply, and sewerage systems
- Construction of schools, hospitals, skill development centres, community halls, and other common facilities
The Jharia Coalfield fires
The Jharia Coalfield, located in Jharkhand, is one of India's oldest and most important coal mining regions. It has been plagued for decades by underground coal seam fires and land subsidence, which have caused extensive environmental damage and displaced numerous families. According to previous reports and studies, fire in the coal seams has been burning since the early 20th century, making rehabilitation efforts a long-standing challenge.
The Revised JMP aims to build on earlier efforts to manage these hazards while improving living conditions and livelihoods for the affected population.